India rejects OIC's claims on Kashmir: 'No locus standi to speak on matters...'

India, on Thursday, i.e., October 30, rejected claims made by the OIC General Secretariat regarding Kashmir, asserting they do not have any locus standi to speak on matters internal to India.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 04:08 PM IST

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Image credit: ANI/YouTube)
India, on Thursday, i.e., October 30, rejected claims made by the OIC General Secretariat regarding Kashmir, asserting they do not have any locus standi to speak on matters internal to India. In response to a media query on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) statement regarding Kashmir, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Regarding the statement made by the OIC Secretariat, we reject those statements. They don't have any locus standi to speak on matters which are internal to India."

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) once again raised Jammu and Kashmir in a statement, advocating people's "right to self-determination." The OIC General Secretariat released a statement on Monday, i.e., October 27, asserting their "full solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate quest for the right to self-determination."

"The General Secretariat, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers, reaffirms its unwavering and full support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for their fundamental human rights, including their inalienable right to self-determination. It also urges India to respect the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the statement read.

"The General Secretariat also stresses the need for a final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and reiterates its call on the international community to ensure the implementation of these resolutions", it added. 

 

