India reiterates calls to China for complete disengagement at LAC

Headlines

Himachal weather update: Met warns of heavy rain in state from August 22-24

SSC CGL, MTS, and Havaldar Recruitment 2023 result soon: Know how to check, official website, other details

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh shine as India defeat Ireland by 33 runs, lead series 2-0

Opposition INDIA alliance logo likely to be unveiled during Mumbai meet on August 31

Sunny Deol's spokesperson reacts to reports of bank auctioning actor's villa: 'The issue will be resolved'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Himachal weather update: Met warns of heavy rain in state from August 22-24

SSC CGL, MTS, and Havaldar Recruitment 2023 result soon: Know how to check, official website, other details

Opposition INDIA alliance logo likely to be unveiled during Mumbai meet on August 31

Benefits of weightlifting for women

AI imagines Harry Potter stars as Pirates of the Caribbean

10 foods to prevent and combat brain fog

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Sunny Deol's spokesperson reacts to reports of bank auctioning actor's villa: 'The issue will be resolved'

Sunny Deol's Maa Tujhhe Salaam gets sequel after Gadar 2's grand success, poster gets mixed reactions from netizens

Viral video: After Jailer success, Rajinikanth offers prayers at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

HomeIndia

India

India reiterates calls to China for complete disengagement at LAC

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "The Chinese side should sincerely work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas."

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 17, 2020, 07:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A week since the foreign ministers of India and China met in Moscow, New Delhi has reiterated its call to Beijing for "complete disengagement" at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "The Chinese side should sincerely work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols on the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas."

Adding," We hope the Chinese side will strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and not make further attempts to unilaterally change status quo."

Both the foreign ministers had met in Moscow last Thursday on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation FMs meet for two hours. After the meet, they came out with a joint statement calling for easing of tensions by disengagement. 

Since then while the Chinese side hasn't indulged in any aggression at LAC, no movement has also not happened to disengage by PLA troops.

Meanwhile, statements from Beijing haven't been something that can instil confidence. Chinese foreign ministry in its daily presser on Thursday said, "It is imperative for India to immediately correct its mistakes" and  "realize disengagement on the ground and take concrete action to ease up tensions in the relevant areas."

India has been focusing on diplomacy. India's defence minister Rajnath Singh speaking in both houses of the Parliament said New Delhi is committed to peaceful dialogue with the Chinese side including through diplomatic and military channels. 

The situation remains precarious on the ground and as winter sets in the Indian army have started to send supplies for forces at the LAC.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

When Shah Rukh Khan 'promised' to take Nayanthara to Bollywood and Jawan director Atlee 'decided' to cast them together

Watch: Katrina Kaif’s video grooving to Tiger 3 song leaked, netizens speculate it’s ‘Mashallah 2.0’

Viral video: Desi woman's steamy belly dance to Tamannaah's 'Kaavaalaa' sets internet on fire

From blueprint to reality in 43 days: India unveils its first 3D-printed post office in Bengaluru

Wordle 792 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 20

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE