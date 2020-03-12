Headlines

India registers first coronavirus death as Karnataka man, who passed away on Tuesday, tests positive for COVID-19

The Government of India has released State Helpline Numbers to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 12, 2020, 11:45 PM IST

In what has now been confirmed as the first death in India due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, the samples of a 76-year-old man who passed away on Tuesday in Karnataka's Kalaburagi have now tested positive for the virus infection.

A statement issued by B Sriramulu, Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka, read, "The 76-year-old man from Kalburgi who passed away and was a suspected COVID 19 patient has been Confirmed for COVID 19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol are being carried out. Telangana government has also been informed since he went to a private hospital there."

 

 

Therefore, it has also been learned that the virus may have made its entry into Telangana. Appropriate procedures are in place, the Karnataka Health Department informed.

The man had returned to Karnataka from Saudi Arabia about 10 days ago, reports corroborated, adding that the state government has upped its efforts to create awareness among the people regarding the outbreak.

The Government of India has also released State Helpline Numbers to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

 

Earlier in the day, a 26-year-old man who returned from Greece also tested positive for coronavirus, making it the fifth case in Karnataka, the health department said.

The patient has been admitted and isolated at a hospital and his condition is stable, a department media bulletin said, adding "All (his) primary contacts have been traced and are asymptomatic. Home quarantine has been advised and being followed-up." 

The patient is reportedly from Mumbai. He travelled from Greece to Mumbai on March 6 and came by flight to Bengaluru on March 8, news agency PTI reported citing sources, adding that the person had been to office on March 9, during which he is said to have spoken to four of his close friends and gone back home after a few hours.

The man reportedly used an autorickshaw to commute in Bengaluru. The information has been collected about the driver and three members of his family and all precautionary measures have been taken.

There have been 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India. Even a three-year-old has tested positive in Kerala, who had a travel history to Italy with parents.

In December 2019, the coronavirus outbreak was first reported in Wuhan city of China. The disease has affected over 100 countries and has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. 

