India registers 8,439 new COVID-19 cases; country's recovery rate highest since March 2020

After logging 6,822 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the lowest in 558 days, India, on Wednesday, reported an increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. India logged 8,439 fresh cases, pushing the tally to 3,40,89,137, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said.

With an addition of 195 new fatalities, the total death toll has risen to 4,73,952. As 9,525 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate stands at 98.36 percent, the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload presently stands at 93,733, which is the lowest in the last 555 days. Active cases constitute 0.27 percent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Also, in the same period, as many as 12,13,130 tests were conducted taking the cumulative tests so far to over 65.06 crores.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.76 percent has remained less than 1 percent for the last 24 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.70 percent, which has also remained below 2 percent for the last 65 days and less than 3 percent for 100 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 73,62,000 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the Covid inoculation coverage has reached 129.54 crores. This has been achieved through 1,35,05,139 sessions.

More than 19.19 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories to be administered, according to the health ministry.