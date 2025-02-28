India recorded its hottest February in 124 years, with average temperatures exceeding 22°C, making it the second warmest after 2023.

India has experienced its hottest February in 124 years, with the average temperature rising above 22 degrees Celsius, according to official data.

For the first time ever, the country's average minimum temperature crossed 15 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest February night temperatures recorded.

When it comes to daytime heat, February 2025 was the second warmest on record, just behind February 2023.