India records slight dip in COVID-19 caseload with 319,435 cases and 2,764 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 319,435 coronavirus cases and 2,764 deaths on Tuesday (April 27). This is a slight dip in the daily COVID-19 caseload. The cumulative caseload stands at 17,625,735 and the death toll inched closer to the 200,000-mark. The country has approximately 2.9 million active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday. Eight states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu — have more than 100,000 active Covid-19 cases.