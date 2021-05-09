India records 4.3 lakh new COVID-19 cases, over 4000 deaths in last 24 hours

The second wave of Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in India with the country reporting three to four lakh new cases every week. Restrictions like lockdown are implemented in almost all the states of the country to reduce Covid-19 cases, yet the cases are not decreasing. This is the fifth time in a week when India has crossed the 4 lakh mark of new cases in 24 hours. On Friday, India had recorded 4,01,078 infections and 4,187 fatalities – the highest single-day spike in deaths.

India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With this, the number of infected people in the country has increased to 2,22,96,414 and so far 2,42,362 people have become victims of this virus. Currently, there are 37,36,648 active cases in the country and 1,83,17,404 patients have been discharged till date.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for the emergency use of anti-COVID-19 drug developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS). An anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) is developed by INMAS, a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad.

In a related development, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the Centre to impose a nationwide lockdown to break the Covid-19 transmission. The Congress on Saturday accused the Central government of failing to protect the lives of the people amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It also advised the Centre to follow the suggestions of the experts to declare a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country.