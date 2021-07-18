COVID-19 Update: India records 41,157 new cases, 518 fatalities in 24 hours

The death toll has increased to 4,13,609, while the total number of recoveries has jumped to 3,02,69,796

India recorded 41,157 news COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and active cases currently stand at 4,22,660 on Sunday (July 18). The country also recorded 518 coronavirus-related deaths and 42,004 recoveries between Saturday and Sunday morning. With this, the death toll has increased to 4,13,609, while the total number of recoveries has jumped to 3,02,69,796.

Amid widespread public negligence regarding Covid-appropriate behaviour, the head of India's Covid -19 pandemic task force Dr V.K. Paul has warned that the possibility of a third wave is very real as India's population is yet to get herd immunity.

Meanwhile, the Head of Epidemiology and infectious diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Samiran Panda has warned that the third wave of the COVID-19 might hit the country by August end. He also warned states that witnessed the low impact of the first two waves of COVID-19, cautioning that they might experience a severe third wave if restrictions are not maintained.

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said that COVID-19 infection can make people more susceptible to developing active tuberculosis. The official statement came after reports of rising cases of Tuberculosis among patients who were infected with the coronavirus.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 40,49,31,715 Covid vaccine doses were administered in India, including 51,01,567 in the last 24 hours.