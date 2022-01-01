India records 22,775 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, Mumbai logs 6,347 fresh cases; Delhi 2,716

As India welcomed 2022 last evening, it also recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since October 6, 2021, on Saturday (January 1, 2022) with 22,775 fresh cases as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry.

While the government fears the onset of the third wave and states impose lockdown, COVID-19 and Omicron cases only seem to rise and the biggest contributors to these are cities, Mumbai and Delhi.

Maharashtra reported 9,170 new cases, 1,445 recoveries, and 7 deaths today out of which Mumbai reported 6,347 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours as per the latest health bulletin.

Total 6 new Omicron cases were reported in the state today; till date, a total of 460 Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra

On the other hand, Delhi reported 2,716 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours witnessing its highest single-day spike since May 2021 and 51% higher than yesterday's tally with the positivity rate climbing to 3.64%.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government had said earlier that if the positivity rate in the city crosses the 2 per cent mark then it will impose the Orange alert (Level -2 ) lockdown in the city that will have new sets of restrictions.

Delhi is witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus infections over the last week following the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. There are currently 351 Omicron cases in the national capital, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, India reported 22,775 new COVID-19 cases and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As per the release by the ministry, "The active caseload currently stands at 1,04,781. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.30 per cent."