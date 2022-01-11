India records 1,68,063 fresh COID-19 cases, 6.4% lower than yesterday

India reported 1,68,063 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday (January 11) said. The country's active coronavirus caseload has now stands at 8,21,446.

India also witnessed 277 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 and the country's death toll has now increased to 4,84,213.

Of the total 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,711 people have recovered or migrated so far.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,247 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 350.

The active cases comprise 2.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.36 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 97,827 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.64 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 8.85 per cent, according to the ministry.

