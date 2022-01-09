India records 1,59,632 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; Omicron tally stands at 3623

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has spiked once again, increasing the fears regarding an impending third wave of the pandemic to envelope the country. As per the official data, India has reported 1,59,632 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With the new COVID-19 cases being reported on Sunday morning, the country’s active caseload currently stands at 5,90,611. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the country has jumped to 10.21 percent.

With the increase in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, the number of Omicron cases has also increased over the last 24 hours in the country. According to the reports, the total Omicron tally in India stands at 3,623 cases on Sunday.

The reports state that out of the total 3,623 Omicron cases in India, 1,409 patients of the new COVID-19 variant have recovered in India till now. The total active COVID-19 caseload in India stands at 5,90,511, which accounts for 1.66 percent of all cases.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is increasing each day, the rate of the vaccination drive has also been ramped up. As many as 151.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country till now, under the nationwide vaccine drive.

States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi have recorded a significant surge in daily COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. These states have also imposed certain restrictions in their jurisdiction, ranging from weekend lockdown to night curfew.

Experts have said that the rapid increase in the COVID-19 cases in India is due to the spread of the Omicron variant, which is said to have a higher transmissibility rate than the Delta variant, which was the cause of the deadly second wave of the pandemic.