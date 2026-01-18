India receives Trump’s Gaza 'Board of Peace' invite as US‑India trade tensions simmer 

Reportedly, the invitation comes as the US administration moves forward with formalising the "Board of Peace" structure linked to Trump's broader Gaza roadmap.

Gaza Board of Peace, a US-led initiative announced by President Donald Trump as part of his 20‑point plan to end the war in Gaza, includes high‑profile figures. Several nations have received formal invitations to join, and India became the latest addition, according to sources.

Reportedly, the invitation comes as the US administration moves forward with formalising the "Board of Peace" structure linked to Trump's broader Gaza roadmap.

On Friday, the White House unveiled the list of people appointed to the "Board of Peace" to oversee phase two of his 20-Point Peace Plan to end the Gaza conflict. The names include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, President of the World Bank Ajay Banga, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the White House said in a statement. The list also includes Apollo Global Management's CEO, Marc Rowan, and US Deputy National Security Adviser Robert Gabriel. Explaining the roles and responsibilities under the initiative, the White House said, "Executive Board members will oversee defined portfolios critical to Gaza's stabilisation and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation."With Trump serving as the Chairman of the Board of Peace, he has appointed Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum as senior advisors, tasked with leading day-to-day strategy and operations, and translating the Board's mandate and diplomatic priorities into disciplined execution.

As part of the administrative mechanism under the plan, Nickolay Mladenov, an Executive Board member, will serve as the High Representative for Gaza and act as the on-the-ground link between the Board of Peace and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

Describing the NCAG as a key component of phase two, the White House said it is a vital step forward in implementing Phase Two of his Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict -- a 20-point roadmap for lasting peace, stability, reconstruction, and prosperity in the region.

The White House statement said the NCAG will be led by Ali Sha'ath, a widely respected technocratic leader who will oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilisation of daily life in Gaza, while laying the foundation for long-term, self-sustaining governance.

Alongside governance and reconstruction planning, the statement also outlined security arrangements to establish stability. Additionally, to establish security, preserve peace, and create a durable terror-free environment, Major General Jasper Jeffers has been appointed Commander of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), where he will lead security operations, support comprehensive demilitarisation, and enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials, the White House said.

The announcement also named members of the Gaza Executive Board, with Blair, Kushner and Witkoff also listed, along with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari diplomat Ali Al Thawadi and others.



(With inputs from ANI)