India receives oxygen production plant, 20 ventilators from Italy to aid in fight against COVID-19

India continues to receive foreign aid to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as it a flight from Italy brought in an oxygen production plant and 20 ventilators on Monday.

In a tweet, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi lauded Italy for its medical help and support to India in the fight against COVID-19.

"Taking forward our warm and multifaceted relationship. Shipment of an oxygen production plant and 20 ventilators arrives from Italy. Value the support from our important EU partner. Will help augment our oxygen capacities," he said.

Few more visuals of the support from Italy. pic.twitter.com/KUUJkIhwht — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 3, 2021

The member states of the European Union are delivering medical aid following India`s request for support as the country has witnessed a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of pandemic. The aid is being provided through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is coordinated by the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and discussed the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India and the ongoing efforts to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

In view of the unprecedented medical crisis in India, several countries have offered help in the forms of ventilators, oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, and even raw materials for vaccine production. Countries like the US, Canada, UK, France, and other associations and groups have expressed solidarity and offered aid to help India win this battle.