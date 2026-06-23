India rebukes Khawaja Asif's comments over Indus Waters Treaty: 'Desperate attempts to cover own failings'

India's response comes after Asif threatened to go to war if Pakistan's water security was endangered. The Pakistani minister had made the comment after India said its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance would remain unchanged.

India on Tuesday (June 23) rebuked Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif's comments over the suspended Indus Waters Treaty. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the remarks were Pakistan's attempts to cover up its own failings and to "divert attention away from its human rights abuses." India's response comes after Asif threatened to go to war if Pakistan's water security was endangered. The Pakistani minister had made the comment after India said its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance would remain unchanged.

During a weekly press briefing on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt they deserve." Jaiswal also referred to the deadly crackdown on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying it is a "direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long policy of systematic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation." He added: "We hope that the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its actions, misdeeds, and human rights abuses."

In a statement last week, Asif had threatened war against India over an ongoing water crisis. "The moment we feel that our national security, and water is part of our national security, is being threatened, we will go to war against India. Definitely," the Pakistani minister told ARY News on Saturday. India had suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in May last year in response to the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which the government said had Pakistan's backing. India and Pakistan were also engaged in a four-day military conflict in May last year after New Delhi launched strikes on a number of terrorist camps in Pakistan.