'India ready to make...': PM Modi thanks 'friend' Putin for birthday wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his birthday greetings. He emphasised India's commitment to strengthening the ties between New Delhi and Moscow.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 06:57 PM IST

'India ready to make...': PM Modi thanks 'friend' Putin for birthday wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image credit: Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his birthday greetings. He emphasised India's commitment to strengthening the ties between New Delhi and Moscow. The Prime Minister further asserted that India is ready to make all possible contributions to reach a peaceful resolution on Ukraine conflict. 

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his personal efforts in strengthening bilateral ties. In a congratulatory Telegram message published on the Kremlin's website, Putin lauded PM Modi's role in deepening the relationship between the two countries.

"You are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the particularly privileged strategic partnership between our countries and to developing mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various areas," Putin said in his message, according to Izvestia Multimedia Information Centre (Izvestia MIC).

The Ukraine issue was also veiled under US President Donald Trump's wish to PM Modi. Trump extended 75th birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a phone call and expressed gratitude for support on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In a post on his social media account, Truth Social, Trump stated that PM Modi is doing a "tremendous job."

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," the post read.

Hours earlier, PM Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his phone call and said he, like the US leader, is fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.In a post on X, PM Modi referred to President Trump as "my friend" and said that India supports his initiatives for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said.

With inputs from ANI

