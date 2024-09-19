India reacts to report on diversion of Indian defence exports to Ukraine, says, ‘it is…’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday rejected Reuters reports claiming that Indian defence exports have been diverted to Ukraine, labelling them "speculative and misleading."

"We have seen the Reuters report. It is speculative and misleading. It implies violations by India, where none exist and, hence, is inaccurate and mischievous," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said.

The MEA further added that India has an impeccable track record of compliance with international obligations on the export of military and dual-use items.

"India has an impeccable track record of compliance with international obligations on the export of military and dual-use items. India has been carrying out its defence exports taking into account its international obligations on non-proliferation and based on its own robust legal and regulatory framework, which includes a holistic assessment of relevant criteria, including end-user obligations and certifications," the MEA added further in a statement.

Notably, the Reuters report claimed that artillery shells sold by Indian arms makers have been diverted by European customers to Ukraine.

Citing eleven Indian and European government and defence industry officials, as well as a Reuters analysis of commercially available customs data, the report further states that New Delhi has not intervened to stop the trade despite protests from Moscow.

According to the sources and the customs data, the transfer of munitions to support Ukraine's defence against Russia has occurred for more than a year.

Notably, Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a conflict since February 2022. India has called for resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy. However, India has continued to purchase Russian oil.

Earlier this July, PM Modi visited Russia and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was PM Modi's first visit to Russia since the war started between Moscow and Kyiv in 2022.

Recently, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Russia to attend the BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting. During his visit, he held meetings with Russian leadership, including Vladimir Putin, and Sergey Shoigu.

Following his visit to Russia, PM Modi traveled to Ukraine in August, first by an Indian PM to the European nation. During the bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, PM Modi emphasised India's position of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

During PM Modi's visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that India had a role to bring peace to the conflict ridden region.

