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India reacts to Pakistan-Saudi-Turkey defence deal: 'Closely following the development'

The trilateral deal was signed on Friday during a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 08:41 PM IST

India reacts to Pakistan-Saudi-Turkey defence deal: 'Closely following the development'
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI).
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India has reacted to a freshly-signed defence agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) saying it was "closely following the development." The trilateral deal was signed on Friday (August 7) during a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amid heightened regional security concerns. The joint defence pact was inked in Saudi Arabia's Mecca city.

Addressing reporters during a weekly media interaction, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "This is also a development that we are closely following, and we shall keep you updated." In a statement earlier in the day, the Pakistani foreign ministry said the pact was "intended to strengthen collective deterrence" against any act of aggression. The deal "stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all" and "provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three States," the statement added. The Turkish media has reported that the pact is expected to pave the way for joint military exercises and training, technology transfers, and intelligence sharing.

The deal deepens defence cooperation between oil-rich Saudi Arabia, nuclear-powered Pakistan, and Turkey -- which has NATO's second-largest army. Saudi Arabia, which has come under multiple attacks amid the war in Iran, has been seeking to diversify its defence partnerships. The pact signing comes amid surging tensions between Turkey and Israel over Gaza and other regional conflicts, including the wars in Iran and Lebanon.

In September last year, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had signed a mutual defence agreement that defines an attack on either country as an attack on both. At the time, the MEA had said it would "study the implications" of the mutual defence pact.

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