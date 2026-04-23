India reacts to 'hellhole' remark shared by Trump: 'Uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste'

In the statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the remarks were "uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste". The reaction from India came hours after the United States' embassy in New Delhi issued a clarification on the matter.

India on Thursday (April 23) issued a statement after uproar over a social media post shared by US President Donald Trump, which referred to the Asian country as a "hellhole." In the statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the remarks were "uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste". The reaction from India came hours after the United States' embassy in New Delhi issued a clarification on the matter.

Without directly naming Trump, the MEA said in its statement: "We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste." The ministry added that the remarks shared by the American president "certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests."

The controversy erupted after Trump shared a podcast transcript, which described India and China as "hellholes" and carried derogatory labels for Indian and Chinese people. Later, the US embassy in New Delhi released a statement, saying Trump believes India is a "great" country led by a "good friend of mine at the top". The US embassy's statement came in response to queries from the Indian media about the controversy sparked by Trump's post on Truth Social -- a social media platform owned by the US president.

After Trump's post, the Hindu American Foundation slammed it and said that it was "deeply disturbed" by the content. "We are deeply disturbed by POTUS sharing this hateful, racist screed targeting Indian and Chinese Americans," the foundation said in a statement. "Endorsing such rants as the President of the US will further stoke hatred and endanger our communities, at a time when xenophobia and racism are already at an all-time high," the group added, urging Trump to delete the post and "recognise the indelible contributions of Asian Americans to our great country."