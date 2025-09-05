India reacts to Trump advisor Peter Navarro's 'Brahmins profiting' remarks: 'Inaccurate and misleading'

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro had said 'Brahmins are profiteering' at the expense of Indians in a bid to justify President Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian goods.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has rejected the recent 'Brahmins profiting' remarks made by US President Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro. "We have seen the inaccurate and misleading statements made by Mr. (Peter) Navarro and obviously, we reject them", said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a press conference on Friday. For the unversed, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro had said 'Brahmins are profiteering' at the expense of Indians in a bid to justify President Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian goods.

