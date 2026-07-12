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India reacts to attack on ship off Oman carrying 11 Indians; 10 rescued, one missing

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing."

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 02:52 PM IST

India reacts to attack on ship off Oman carrying 11 Indians; 10 rescued, one missing
Image source: ANI
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India condemned Sunday’s attack on the merchant ship GFS Galaxy near Oman’s coast, reportedly hit by a warning shot from Iranian forces. Of the 11 Indian seafarers on board, 10 have been rescued and one is missing.  

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing."

The MEA added that the Indian Embassy in Muscat is working with Omani authorities on search and rescue operations.  

"Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation. We thank the Omani authorities for their support," the ministry stated.

The attack set the ship on fire and forced the crew to abandon it.

The Cyprus-flagged GFS Galaxy was struck by what Iran called a warning shot, fired just before Tehran announced the Strait of Hormuz was being closed again. The incident occurred amid a fresh spike in US-Iran tensions, ending several days of fragile calm. 

Strait of Hormuz closed again

After the attack on the GFS Galaxy, Tehran alleged the vessel was sailing on an unauthorized route through the conflict-affected waterway and warned that any retaliation would trigger a "severe response." 

The United States responded with a new round of military strikes on Iran, citing the assault on the container ship. This marked the third wave of US attacks on Iranian targets this week. 

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), about 140 Iranian military sites were hit in the latest strikes. These included missile and drone facilities, naval assets, ammunition depots, communication systems, and coastal surveillance positions.

India calls for "de-escalation of tensions"

The Ministry further appealed for "immediate de-escalation of tensions" while being "deeply worrisome" for the attack on the vessel.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region."

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it added. The tensions are flaring up in West Asia after the ceasefire between the US and Iran came to an end.

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