India reached out to countries across geographical regions to share standpoint on CAA and NRC: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday informed that India reached out to various countries in the world to share its standpoint on the CitizenshipAmendmentAct and prospective nationwide-National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"We did reach out to countries across all geographical regions, we did write to our missions to share our perspective on CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens with the host government," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Furthermore, Kumar said that it clarified to the Indian missions abroad that the implementation of the act was India's internal matter and ensured any doubts regarding the act were cleared.

"India stands by its statement that the Act provides expedited consideration for Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities from the three neighbouring countries living in India," he said adding, " It (CAA) does not change the basic structure of the Constitution." he said.

Kumar also dismissed media reports claiming that Saudi Arabia will hold emergency Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet influenced by Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Speaking on the issue of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet, Raveesh said, " The reports are entirely speculative. We are not aware of any such meetings of OIC on India related matter."

He also said the dates for the India-Japan summit will be finalised very soon.

We're in touch with the Japanese side through diplomatic channels, hope to finalise dates of Indo-Japan summit soon. It is an annual mechanism."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to meet Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Guwahati between December 15-17. The meeting was scrapped after violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment act rocked the nation.