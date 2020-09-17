Headlines

India

India

India ranked 116 in the World Bank's Human Capital Index

In the latest ranking of the World Bank's annual Human Capital Index, India has been ranked 116 in the list of 174 countries.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 17, 2020, 07:16 PM IST

In the latest ranking of the World Bank's annual Human Capital Index, India has been ranked 116 in the list of 174 countries. Last year, India was ranked 115 in the list of 157 countries. This index evaluates the major components of Human Capital in countries.

According to the Human Capital Index report released on Wednesday by the World Bank, India's score has increased from 0.44 in 2018 to 0.49 in 2020. Health and education data for 174 countries were included in the Human Capital Index 2020. These figures are until March 2020, after which the outbreak of Coronavirus in the world had increased rapidly.

Poor countries progressed
The analysis shows that prior to the epidemic, most countries made steady progress in the creation of children's human capital, and especially in low-income countries. However, despite this progress, in an average country, relative to education and health standards, a child can expect to achieve only 56 percent of its potential human development potential.

Epidemic risk
David Malpas, Group President of the World Bank, said, "The epidemic has put the decade's progress in building human capital at risk, including health, life expectancy, school enrollment, and malnutrition." The economic outbreak of the epidemic has been particularly high for women and the most disadvantaged families, due to which many families are victims of food insecurity and poverty. '

India raised important questions last year
According to the report, it is important to protect the people and invest in them because the countries are laying the foundation for sustainable and inclusive development. Last year, India raised serious questions about the Human Capital Index, in which India was ranked 115 out of 157 countries. This year India is ranked 116 out of 174 countries.

When asked about India's objections last year, World Bank Chief Economist for Human Development Roberta Gaty told reporters that her team worked with countries to improve the quality of data so that it would be better for all could create an index. He said that to improve the index, some countries have worked directly together and India is one of them.

Mamta Murthy, vice president of human development at the World Bank Group, said that the Human Capital Index gives a basis through which the Indian government can prioritize and support human capital.

