India raises Jammu attack at UN, says use of weaponised drones for terrorism needs serious attention

India on Monday (June 28) told the UN General Assembly that the use of weaponised drones for terrorist activities against strategic and commercial assets deserves serious attention of the global community. India made the statement just a day after two drones loaded with explosives crashed into the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Jammu airport.

"Today, misuse of information and communication technology such as internet and social media for terrorist propaganda, radicalisation and recruitment of cadre; misuse of new payment methods and crowdfunding platforms for the financing of terrorism; and misuse of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes have emerged as the most serious threats of terrorism and will decide the counter-terrorism paradigm going forward," Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs in the Government of India, V S K Kaumudi said.

Speaking at the "Global scourge of terrorism: assessment of current threats and emerging trends for the new decade', he said, "another add-on" to "existing worries" is the use of drones.

"Being a low-cost option and easily available, utilisation of these aerial/sub-surface platforms for sinister purposes by terrorist groups such as intelligence collection, weapon/explosives delivery and targeted attacks have become an imminent danger and challenge for security agencies worldwide,? he said at the 2nd High-Level Conference of the Head of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of the Member States in the General Assembly.

"The possibility of the use of weaponised drones for terrorist purposes against strategic and commercial assets calls for serious attention by the member states. We have witnessed terrorists using UAS to smuggle weapons across borders," Kaumudi said, according to his statement issued by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

"It is imperative for countries to adopt a multi-pronged approach to tackle the global threats emanating out of misuse of new technologies particularly aiming towards terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism," noted Kaumudi.

India also appealed to the global community to remain united against tendencies of labelling terrorism based on terrorist motivations. "This will certainly divide us and weaken our fight against terrorism," Kaumudi said.