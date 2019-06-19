India provides assistance of over Rs 100 crore to Niger for African Union summit

India has extended a grant of US $15 million to Niger to help it organise the African Union (AU) summit taking place next month.

The grant assistance was handed over to Niger Deputy Foreign Minister Lamido Ousseini Bala Goga Salamatou by Indian envoy to Niger Rajesh Agarwal.

The summit will take place on July 7-9, 2019 in Niger capital Niamey.

This is the first time the country is hosting the African Union summit and India's support was in response to a specific request made by Niger Government. The AU Summit is expected to launch the historic African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Indian assistance come even as India increases its engagement with the continent. New Delhi in October 2015 hosted the India Africa summit that saw maximum participation of African head of states and governments. Niger President Issoufou Mahamadou had participated in the 2015 summit and also visited India in March 2018 to attend the Founding Conference of International Solar Alliance.

India opened its mission in Niamey in 2009 and has provided Lines of Credit worth US $96.54 million to Niger for projects in transport, electrification, solar energy and potable drinking water.

New Delhi is also establishing Mahatma Gandhi International Convention Centre (MGICC) in the country and is likely to host some meetings associated with the upcoming AU Summit.