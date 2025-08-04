Twitter
India Post makes BIG announcement, will discontinue THIS service from September 1

The Indian Postal Department has announced that it will discontinue the iconic Registered Post service, bidding goodbye to a 50-year era. The service will be strategically integrated with Speed Post with an aim to modernise operations, from September 1. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 01:45 AM IST

India Post makes BIG announcement, will discontinue THIS service from September 1
The Registered Post has been known for its trademark reliability, affordability, as well as legal validity.

The Indian Postal Department has announced that it will discontinue the iconic Registered Post service, bidding goodbye to a 50-year era. The service will be strategically integrated with Speed Post with an aim to modernise operations, from September 1. The Registered Post has been known for its trademark reliability, affordability, as well as legal validity. It has been used for decades to deliver important documents such as appointment letters, legal notices, and government correspondence, playing a key role in the lives of countless Indians.

Why has India Post decided this?
India Post took the decision to phase out Registered Post after official data showed a significant 25% dip in registered items -- from 244.4 million in 2011-12 to 184.6 million in 2019-20. The drop has been attributed to increasing digital adoption and competition from private courier companies, besides the emergence of e-commerce platforms. In light of the change, the Postal Department's Secretary and Director General has instructed all departments, courts, educational institutions, and users to move to the new system by the beginning of the next month. The merger with Speed Post aims to improve delivery speed, tracking accuracy, and efficiency of operations.

How are the reactions to the move?
India Post's move has not just triggered nostalgia but also sparked concerns over affordability as Speed Post is a relatively costlier service. For instance, the starting fee for Registered Post is Rs 25.96 plus Rs 5 per 20 grams whereas Speed Post starts at Rs 41 for up to 50 grams. The difference in price may affect rural India more, where post offices are instrumental for communication. Authorities have argued that the change is necessary to meet evolving user expectations in a digital age.

