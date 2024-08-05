Twitter
India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for Gramin Dak Seva posts today; here's how you can register

The registration for the recruitment of the posts of Gramin Dak Seva will close today. Candidates who have not applied for the India Post Office GDS recruitment can do so through the official website

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for Gramin Dak Seva posts today; here's how you can register
Representative Image
The registration for the recruitment of the posts of Gramin Dak Seva will close today i.e. August 5. The India Post will open the correction window for the GDS recruitment applications on August 6. However, candidates can still apply.

Candidates, who have not applied for the India Post Office GDS recruitment, can do so through the official website, which can be accessed at indiapostadsonline.gov.in

The recruitment is going on for 44228 Gramin Dak Sevak positions across several states in the country including Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhatisgarh. The candidates will be selected based on the merit list that will be declared taking into account their class 10th grades.

Employees of the Dak Sevaks are recruited in departments such as the Head Post Office, Sub Post Office, etc and are assigned tasks such as sale of stationary/stamps, door-to-door postage, and delivery, payment/deposits/all other IPPP transactions including several other duties.

India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria 

The eligible candidates must have secondary school examination pass certificate from 10th grade, obtained through the successful completion of Mathematics and English courses (either required or elective). The certificates must be administered by any Board of School Education recognised by the central government, state government or union territories.

Here's how candidates can apply:

1. Visit the official website of the India Post, the link of which is aforementioned. 

2. Click the 'registration' tab from the homepage.

3. Provide your email-ID and other information in order to sign up.

4. The candidates will receive a unique password and registration number.

5. Again, visit the homepage of the official website and select the option of 'apply online'

6. Select your desired postal circle and drop your registration number.

7. Fill out the application form with the required details and upload the necessary files as mentioned. 

8. Pay the relevant fees. 

It is important to note that the candidates must save a copy of the form for their convenience. 

The fee to register for the posts of GDS is Rs 100. However, women candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) as well as transwomen and exempted from paying the fees.

 

