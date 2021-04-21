India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply online ends today, check direct link here

The India Post has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak in Kerala Postal Circle to April 21, 2021. It may be recalled that earlier the last date to apply was April 15. Interested candidates can register themselves online for the vacancies on India Post official website — appost.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 is being done under Cycle 3 for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak to fill 1,421 vacancies.

Educational Qualification

A candidate should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of Class 10th with passing marks in mathematics, the local language, and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments.

Application Fee

“Applicant belonging to the category UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man have to pay a fee of Rs.100 (Rupees one hundred only) for each set of five options. Payment of fee is exempted for all female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST candidates and all PwD candidates,” reads the official notification that can be checked at the India Post’s website.