India Post delivers mail to Gujarat via drone for first time, 46 km covered in 25 minute

(Image Source: Twitter@devusinh)

Under a pilot project, the Indian Postal Department for the very first time delivered mail with the help of drones. The mail was delivered through drone in the Kutch district of Gujarat, covering a distance of 46 kilometres in just 25 minutes. Officials gave this information on Sunday.

The Press Information Office, Ahmedabad in its release said that under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Communications, the mail was transported from from Habay village in Bhuj taluka to Ner village in Bhachau taluka of Kutch district. "With the success of this pilot project, it will be possible to deliver mail through drones in future," the release said.

The Indian Postal Department conducted the successful pilot test for the first time in the country with the help of drones. The drone took 25 minutes to deliver the parcel to the located destination, covering 46 kms. PIB said, "Staying in step with modern technology, the Indian Postal Department has conducted a successful pilot test for the first time in the country with the help of drones to deliver mail in Kutch, Gujarat."

According to information shared on Twitter by Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, the parcel contained medical related material. The release said that under the pilot project, the cost of transporting mail from one place to another was studied especially by drones.

The coordination between the employees engaged in the work of delivering mail was also tested during this venture. According to the statement, if the experiment is successful commercially, then the postal parcel service will work at a faster pace.

Chauhan tweeted on Saturday, "While the country is celebrating the Drone Festival 2022, the Department of Posts has successfully conducted a pilot test of delivering mail through drones in Kutch, Gujarat. The drone successfully carried the medicine parcel covering an aerial distance of 46 kms in 30 minutes."

Let us inform that while inaugurating the Drone Festival 2022 in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi emphasised the need of this technology and said that by 2030 India will become a drone hub.