India plans to takeover this key island for defence purposes, its name is...

The government of Lakshadweep has announced plans to take over Bitra Island for defence purposes, a move that has sparked opposition from local leaders and residents. According to a government notification issued on July 11, the entire land area of Bitra, the least populated among Lakshadweep’s ten inhabited islands, will be handed over to Central defence and strategic agencies. Bitra, home to just 271 people as per the 2011 Census, would become the third island in the Union Territory to host a defence base. The other two are INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti and INS Jatayu in Minicoy.

According to Indian Express, the UT administration said the island’s strategic location, importance to national security, and the challenges of maintaining civilian life there are the main reasons behind the move. Officials assured that the land transfer will follow the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act, 2013. A Social Impact Assessment (SIA) will be carried out, and local stakeholders, including grama sabhas, will be consulted.

However, the decision has been strongly criticised by Lakshadweep MP Hamdullah Sayeed. The Congress leader accused the administration of attempting to displace the indigenous population under the guise of national security. He highlighted that land on other islands has already been acquired for defence purposes and questioned why inhabited areas like Bitra are being targeted.

Sayeed also expressed concern that the decision was made without local consultation, especially when there are no functioning panchayats in place. He argued that this undermines democracy and violates the constitutional rights of the island’s residents.

Vowing to raise the issue in Parliament, Sayeed said he would explore all political and legal options to resist the government’s plan.