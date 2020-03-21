India planning to get COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea

India is in touch with South Korean companies for the purpose of import COVID-19 test kits. Informal talks are underway for more delibvering more testing kits, given the country has a surplus and is willing to export as well.

South Korea is the country which has tested the highest number of people in the world, with an estimated three lakh people having been tested. Given the size of its population, the country also recorded the highest number of people who were tested per million.

South Korea has over 650 testing centres nationwide and given the country's size, the number is equivalent to over 20,000 testing centres in India. More than 8,000 people in the country have been infected with the virus and the death has reached 80 in the North-East Asian country.

As of 6 PM on Saturday, 298 people have tested positive for the virus in India. More than 14,000 people have been tested in the country, but given India's population, it is still too less. The first individual to be tested in India was done so on January 21.

111 labs are currently functioning in the country for testing. The central government is expected to allow private hospitals for testing and the detailed order in this regard will be issued by the evening.