India planning to acquire Russian S-400 missile by April 2023

India had signed the contract for the deal during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit on October 5th, 2018.


S-400 missile

Written By

Edited By

Arijit Saha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 17, 2019, 07:04 PM IST

 Minister of State for Defence Sripad Naik announced that India will be acquiring S-400 missile from Russia in a written statement in Lok Sabha today.

India had signed the contract for the deal during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit on October 5th, 2018. He was in India for the annual India Russia summit that alternates between India and Russia each year.

Asked about India facing American sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) law, Naik said, "Government takes sovereign decisions based on threat perception, operational and technological aspects to keep the Armed Forces in a state of readiness to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges."

Though no value has been given of the deal, the contract is expected to be worth more than $5 billion.

