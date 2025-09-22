India's plan to tap Myanmar’s rare earth elements at risk? Know here

Myanmar's Kachin is under the control of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of Myanmar’s most powerful armed ethnic groups.

India's plan to counter China's moves in Myanmar has reportedly suffered a major setback. India had planned to import Rare Earth Elements (REEs) from the violence-hit Kachin state of Myanmar, but this has now been put on hold. It is reported that the project is in jeopardy due to heavy fighting between the army and insurgents in Kachin, which is a global hub for rare earth minerals.

Why India seeks Myanmar's rare earth elements

China is the largest exporter of rare earth elements in the world. But it has recently imposed several restrictions on the export of these elements, which has increased their demand worldwide. Hence, India is attempting to reduce its dependence on China for its domestic needs.

Is India's plan to tap rare earth elements from Kachin at risk?

Kachin is under the control of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of Myanmar’s most powerful armed ethnic groups. However, India has not abandoned its plan to import these elements from Myanmar. KIA has also expressed interest in exploring the possibility of exporting large quantities of rare earths to India. It has even begun procuring samples to assess the quality and quantity of heavy rare earths for cost-feasibility studies. India's Ministry of Mines asked state-owned and private firms to explore collecting and transporting samples from mines in northeastern Myanmar that are under the control of KIA.

What are Rare-Earth Elements?

The Rare Earth Elements are 17 metals in Group 3 of the Periodic Table comprising Lanthanide series elements and Scandium and Yttrium.

Why are rare earth elements crucial?

They are essential for the manufacturing of tech, industrial and consumer products such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, smartphones and advanced medical equipment.

