After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire, announced US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire, announced US President Donald Trump on Truth Social. This follows a series of escalations by Pakistan after India responded to the Pahalgam terror attack by launching 'Operation Sindoor'.

"I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter", Trump posted.

Moreover, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pak's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier. The two sides agreed to halt all military actions - on land, at sea, and in the air, he added.

In the early hours of Wednesday, i.e., May 7, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' and successfully destroyed nine terror camps operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Following this, Pakistan made several retaliatory attempts by directing attacks at multiple Indian bordering regions.

Meanwhile, in a decisive response to Pakistan's aggressive actions along the western border and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Armed Forces on Saturday, i.e., May 9, targeted critical Pakistani military installations.

India carried out strikes on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons.

What are the conditions of ceasefire?

After India struck at several Pakistan air bases last night, Pakistan DGMO Major General Kashif Abdullah called his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai early in the afternoon of Saturday, i.e., May 10. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Pakistan DGMO Major General Abdullah offered his Indian counterpart to stop the firing and air attacks - a request which India responded to in affirmative.

Although top US officials had spoken to their Indian counterparts, there was no direct interaction between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, nor between the NSAs of the two countries.

As per a report by ANI, citing MEA sources, there is no pre or post-condition to the understanding concerning military action between India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Indus Water Treaty will remain in abeyance, added MEA sources.