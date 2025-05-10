The government has cautioned citizens against a fake video, widely being circulated online, showing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar apologising to the world amid the ongoing war with Pakistan

The PIB highlighted that the video of the EAM apologising is AI-generated. "Fake AI Video Alert. A doctored video showing EAM@DrSJaishankarapologizing is circulating online. The video is AI-generated and part of false propaganda."

It further urged citizens not to "fall for misinformation". "Stay alert. Don't fall for misinformation", it added.

Meanwhile, India struck at four airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday following Pak's failed attempt to attack at 26 Indian locations. Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and security forces held a joint press conference to brief media on the ongoing war developments with the neighbouring nation. "Pakistan's actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion", said Vikram Misri.

The escalations come after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack and successfully destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).