India-Pakistan tensions escalate rapidly, triggering sirens, blackouts, and heightened military activity across several regions. Multiple high-stakes developments are unfolding on both sides.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply over the past 48 hours, with heightened military activity, cross-border shelling, and multiple security operations unfolding across the border regions. From air raid sirens blaring in Chandigarh to large-scale blackouts in border states, the situation remains tense days after India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. The Indian Armed Forces have successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats, including missiles and drones, while ground operations continue to neutralise infiltration attempts. With civilian casualties reported and schools, airports, and public events being shut down, the nation stands on high alert amid growing fears of further escalation.

1. Seven terrorists killed as BSF foiled infiltration attempt

In a major security operation along the India-Pakistan border, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a significant infiltration attempt in the Samba sector of the Jammu Frontier early Friday, killing seven terrorists. According to ANI, the infiltration was detected during the intervening night of May 8 and 9. A large group of terrorists tried to enter Indian territory under cover fire from Pakistan Rangers positioned at the Dhandhar post. However, the BSF’s advanced surveillance systems swiftly detected the movement and neutralised the threat.

2. Air raid sirens sound in Chandigarh

Residents of Chandigarh were alerted this morning as air raid sirens were activated following a warning from the Air Force Station about a potential aerial threat from Pakistan. Authorities have advised citizens to remain indoors and avoid balconies.

3. Indian stock markets react to geopolitical tensions

The Sensex experienced a significant drop of over 1,300 points during pre-market hours but recovered slightly to open 500 points lower, according to reports. The Nifty index briefly reportedly fell below the 24,000 mark before regaining ground. The market volatility is attributed to escalating tensions with Pakistan.

4. Heavy shelling by Pakistan late night in Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | Houses in a village along the LoC in Jammu & Kashmir are severely damaged after shelling by Pakistan last night pic.twitter.com/lAegKDL4I2 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

Tensions escalated along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir late last night, with reports of multiple drones and heavy cross-border shelling near civilian areas in Jammu. The incident occurred around 8 pm when residents spotted 3-4 drones in the sky, followed by intense firing that continued throughout the night. Civilian houses in the border town of Jammu were damaged due to the shelling.

5. Blackouts enforced in border regions

In response to potential threats, blackouts were implemented overnight in Jammu, Srinagar, and several cities in Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. These measures aim to minimise visibility for any aerial threats.

6. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visits Jammu

Following a failed drone attack by Pakistan targeting Jammu city, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah travelled to the region to assess the situation and oversee security measures.

7. India foils airstrikes; Over 50 drones shot down

The Indian Armed Forces successfully intercepted multiple missiles and drones launched by Pakistan, targeting military sites in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and other areas. The Defence Ministry confirmed all threats were neutralised with no casualties. In a massive counter-drone operation on Thursday night, the Indian Army also shot down over 50 Pakistani drones along the LoC and International Borders.

8. Closure of around 24 airports amid escalating tensions

In light of the heightened threat perception, Indian aviation authorities have suspended operations at 24 airports, including those in Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Shimla, Jodhpur, Jammu, and Pathankot. The measure is precautionary to ensure civilian safety. Several airlines including Indigo, have issued travel advisories amid the rising tension.

9. Educational institutions shut in multiple states



Punjab has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and universities for the next three days. Similar measures have been taken in border districts of Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir. In Delhi, while no official closure has been announced, some schools have proactively suspended classes.

10. US Vice President JD Vance refrains from intervening in Ind-Pak rising tension

US Vice President JD Vance encouraged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate the situation, stating that the conflict is 'fundamentally none of our business.' He emphasised that the US does not intend to intervene in the bilateral dispute.