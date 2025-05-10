Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan, India intercepted Pakistan's Fatah 2 missile in Sirsa Haryana in the early hours of Saturday.

Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan, India intercepted Pakistan's Fatah 2 missile in Sirsa Haryana in the early hours of Saturday. The average distance from Sirsa to Delhi is 280 kilometres.



The Fattah-2 missile is a hypersonic missile, known for its speed, precision and maneuverability, as well as its ability to evade even the most advanced missile defense systems.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has named its operation against India 'Bunyan Un Marsoos'. The IAF operations were in the early hours of Saturday, May 10. Explosions were heard at three air bases in Pakistan — Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi and at Murid and Rafiqi airbases.

Early on May 7 morning, India executed a coordinated assault using long-range high-precision strike weapons, destroying nine sites in PoK and deep inside Pakistan in an operation codenamed 'Sindoor'.

Over 100 terrorists were eliminated in a series of precision strikes launched in the early hours of Wednesday, according to sources.

The operation, aimed at avenging the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, remains underway, making it challenging to provide an exact casualty count of the terrorists at this stage, sources further stated.