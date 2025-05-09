Pakistan has made an appeal to international partners for financial assistance amid escalating tensions with India, citing significant losses.

In a significant development, Pakistan has made an appeal to international partners for financial assistance amid escalating tensions with India, citing significant losses. On Friday, the Economic Affairs Division of the Government of Pakistan took to its official X handle and urged for support to ‘remain steadfast’ as heavy losses and stock crashes were inflicted due to an impending war-like situation.

“Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast,” read the X post of the official handle of the Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan.



This move comes after India's Operation Sindoor continues to damage the terrorist infrastructure and its support structure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan's economy is in the doldrums as its outstanding debt to the IMF was approximately USD 8.8 billion. Pakistan is the fourth-largest debtor to the IMF. The weak sentiments are also reflected in stock market indices. Pakistan's benchmark KSE-100 index has lost over 7,500 points, or 6% since April 23. On Monday, Moodys' warned that sustained escalation in tension with India could hurt Pakistan's growth, impact its fiscal consolidation and macroeconomic stability.



On Thursday, Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts of a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8 and an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised. Addressing the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) press briefing on Thursday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that India's Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems successfully neutralised the threats.She further said that in response to Pakistan's attempted attacks, the Indian Armed Forces this morning targeted multiple air defence radars and systems across Pakistan.



(With inputs from ANI)