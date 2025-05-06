Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, the Home Ministry has ordered mock drills on May 7.

Mock drill on May 7: What students and parents need to know

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked several states to carry out mock drills on May 7. This decision comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a series of high-level meetings with top defence officials to review the country’s security preparedness.

The main aim of these mock drills is to ensure that both authorities and civilians are better prepared in case of a hostile situation like an airstrike or war-like scenario. However, this announcement has created confusion among students and parents across the country, especially about whether schools will remain open on May 7.

Will Schools Be Open Tomorrow?

As of now, there is no official order declaring a holiday for schools. Neither has there been any announcement about shifting to online classes for the day. Students and parents are advised to stay calm and keep in touch with their school authorities for any last-minute updates. If any school chooses to remain closed or switch to online classes, they are likely to inform their students directly.

Key Activities Planned for the May 7 Mock Drill:

The mock drill will include several important safety exercises, such as:

Sounding of air raid warning sirens

Implementing blackout procedures (such as turning off lights at vital spots)

Camouflaging important buildings and installations

Rehearsing evacuation plans

Training civilians on basic civil defence practices, like how to take cover during a possible attack

These measures are being carried out to increase public awareness and preparedness in case of emergencies.

Security Tightened in Delhi

In Delhi, senior police officers have already started making arrangements. According to sources, day and night patrolling has been increased, and paramilitary forces have been deployed at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) are closely monitoring these developments and are also holding meetings with local police officers, including ACPs and SHOs, to strengthen coordination and readiness.

While the situation remains tense, these mock drills are precautionary and part of a nationwide preparedness exercise. Parents and students are encouraged to stay informed and follow only verified information from school authorities or government sources.