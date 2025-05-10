Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding, MEA said.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has announced that India and Pakistan would stop all military action on land, air and sea from 5 pm onwards. During the MEA briefing on Saturday, he said instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding.

"Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours," he said. Misri added that a briefing on the situation between India and Pakistan would take place again on May 12.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also tweeted that India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. "India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said.

India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.



India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2025

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a "full and immediate ceasefire" between India and Pakistan. However, he shared no details of the negotiations or the ceasefire.