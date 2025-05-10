The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said, "An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan."

Calling the intrusion "extremely condemnable", he added, "The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion. This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion."

The foreign secretary further pointed out that the Indian armed forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations alongside the Indo-Pak border.

"The Armed Forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation and have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the borders along the international border as well as the line of control", he said.

Hours after India and Pakistan entered into a ceasefire agreement, the latter attempted to direct drone attacks at various Jammu and Kashmir regions including capital Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah took to 'X' and slammed Pak, saying, "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up", CM Abdullah wrote on 'X'.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Taking to Truth Social, US President Donald Trump wrote, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Moreover, EAM S Jaishankar also welcomed the decision while emphasising that India will continue to stand against terrorism.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so", Jaishankar wrote in a post on 'X'.

The ceasefire deal follows Pakistan's multiple attempted drone/missile strikes at Indian bordering states after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22.