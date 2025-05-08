India Pakistan War: Major fire erupts in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad as India retaliates

India Pakistan War: Major fire erupts in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Islamabad as India retaliates Pakistan's drone attacks in various states in India including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan. Fire has erupted in at least 16 places in Islamabad. India and Pakistan is in a war like situation after the latter started shelling in the regions near LoC and attempted to attack various cities with 'Hamas style' missiles according to defence sources. Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions, and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back.

INS Vikrant, stationed in the Arabian Sea, has begun targeting Karachi, unleashing significant devastation. The Navy’s attack has caused massive fires across the city, including the port of Karachi. India has activated its most powerful missile defence system, S-400 and it has stopped at least 30 attacks as of now initiated by Pakistan. According to defence sources, several missiles were launched from INS Vikrant at the ports of Karachi and Ormara in Pakistan, resulting in widespread fires at both locations.

Pakistan constantly in an aggression mode as it attacks various areas in both Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has launched multiple drone attacks in Jammu as blackouts and sirens were activated across the region. Punjab, J&K and Rajasthan have been kept under complete blackout. Blackout has also been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard. A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu. India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.