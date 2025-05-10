Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs detailed Pakistan's aggression along the western border and LoC. In a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that the attacks, spanning over 26 locations, attempted airspace infiltration from Srinagar to Naliya, using drones, long-range weapons, UCAVs, loitering ammunition, and fighter jets to target Indian military structures. Despite sustaining damage to airbases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhuj, and Bathinda, and injuring personnel, Indian forces successfully retaliated, the MEA said. The use of high-speed missiles and unprofessional targeting of non-military areas like hospitals and schools were particularly condemned. While Pakistan continued striking, the Indian Army successfully neutralised attempted strikes on various locations across the country, preventing them from reaching their targets.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi says, "After Pakistan deliberately targeted air bases, Indian armed forces took a quick and well-planned retaliatory action and targeted technical installations, command & control centres, radar sites and arms store. Pakistan military bases…"



Check here the full list of cities which has been targeted by Pakistan so far.

Awantipura

Srinagar

Jammu

Pathankot

Amritsar

Kapurthala

Jalandhar

Ludhiana

Adampur

Bhatinda

Chandigarh

Nal

Phalodi

Uttarlai

Bhuj



Recently, Indian officials have denied Pakistan's claim that its hypersonic missiles fired from JF-17 jets destroyed India's S-400 air defense system in Adampur, calling it "false." This claim was reported by Pakistan's state-run PTV and China's Xinhua news agency, but the Indian Air Force spokesperson has refuted these reports.

Meanwhile, heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistan damaged homes and religious sites in J&K's Kupwara, Uri, and Poonch. Locals vowed to stand with the Indian army despite the attacks. In Poonch, civilian areas suffered extensive damage, including houses and water tanks. A local resident, Balbir Singh, said Pakistan was deliberately targeting civilians and had damaged gurdwaras, temples, and mosques. Despite fear, locals expressed determination to live there and support the Indian army.





In Jammu, projectiles were recovered in Bishnah and Lasjan, and splinters were found in Akhnoor, but no major structural damage was reported. Jammu Police and agencies worked to retrieve projectile fragments. Meanwhile, India launched retaliatory strikes on four airbases in Pakistan after the latter attacked 26 locations across India. Intermittent firing continued along the Line of Control.

