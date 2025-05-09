Chief Minister Omar Abdullah drove to Jammu city to assess the situation after a failed Pakistani drone attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Friday drove to Jammu city to assess the situation after a failed Pakistani drone attack in the Jammu city. Taking to X, he shared an image, and wrote, “Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night’s failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division,” he posted on X.





This move comes after India's military successfully foiled a large-scale drone and missile attack launched by Pakistan, targeting key military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur. The Indian Armed Forces swiftly neutralised the threat using both kinetic and non-kinetic means, following standard operating procedures. According to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, no losses were reported, and the threat was effectively countered by India's Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems.



On Wednesday, Abdullah criticised Pakistan's response to India's strikes as "anything but proportionate," stating that while India targeted terror bases, Pakistan's firing and shelling targeted civilians, killing three and injuring many in Poonch sector. He also stated that the current focus is on safeguarding civilian lives, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring swift response to emerging challenges. He has ordered the release of contingency funds for those killed in the shelling, with additional compensation for those killed along the border and LoC.

As tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, a complete blackout was enforced in Jammu due to sirens and explosions near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts. The Border Security Forces (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt in the Samba district, while the Indian Army shot down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector. Pakistan also attempted to target military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, but the Indian Armed Forces responded strongly, neutralizing the threats without any loss of life.

These developments follow India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, where the Indian Armed Forces conducted missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK, targeting infrastructure linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. This operation was in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 28 civilians.

