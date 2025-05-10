Omar Abdullah questioned the logic behind providing financial assistance to Pakistan when it could potentially be used to fund activities detrimental to regional stability.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for approving a $1 billion loan to Pakistan amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Abdullah expressed his concerns on social media platform X, stating, "I'm not sure how the 'International Community' thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places."

He questioned the logic behind providing financial assistance to Pakistan when it could potentially be used to fund activities detrimental to regional stability. The IMF loan approval comes despite India's objections, with New Delhi raising concerns over Pakistan's "poor track record" and potential misuse of funds for cross-border terrorism.



I’m not sure how the “International Community” thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

The IMF has approved a significant financial package for Pakistan. The IMF's Executive Board concluded the first review of Pakistan's economic reform program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement, allowing for an immediate disbursement of approximately $1 billion. This brings the total disbursements under the arrangement to about $2.1 billion. This development comes amid Pakistan's ongoing economic challenges, with the IMF praising Pakistan's strong program implementation, which has contributed to improving financing and external conditions, and a continuing economic recovery.



India has strongly opposed providing financial assistance to Pakistan, citing the country's continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. India expressed concerns that such support poses reputational risks for global institutions and undermines international norms. "Pakistan has been a prolonged borrower from the IMF, with a very poor track record of implementation and of adherence to the IMF's program conditions. In the 35 years since 1989, Pakistan has had disbursements from the IMF in 28 years," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.



India abstained from the IMF vote on the loan, not due to a lack of opposition, but because IMF rules do not allow a formal "no" vote. India's stance emphasizes the need for accountability and responsibility in international financial dealings, particularly when dealing with countries that allegedly support terrorism.



