India Pakistan War: Indian Forces counter attacks in Sialkot

India Pakistan War: Indian forces have been on a constant offensive after Pakistan launched attacks in various regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. Drone attacks, blackouts, missiles attacks and such activities have been ongoing on Thursday, day after India launched its Operation Sindoor.

Blackout has been ordered in majority areas of Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Forces have counter attacked by launching missile attacks in places like Sialkot Bajwat Sector and Lahore in Pakistan. India has intercepted Pakistan drone attacks in Jaisalmer and other areas in Rajasthan and in Pathankot. Punjab along with these two regions have been kept under complete blackout. India has activated its most powerful missile defence system, S-400 and it has stopped at least 30 attacks as of now initiated by Pakistan.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked artillery fire, drone and missile attacks in Jammu, Srinagar, Jaisalmer, Rajouri, Pathankot and Jalandhar.

A complete blackout has taken place in J&K's Samba and Udhampur and Punjab's Jalandhar and Amritsar. Pakistan has launched 8 missiles at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sector in Jammu and Kashmir which have been intercepted by Indian Air Defence units, according to the Defence Sources. The sources said that India has thrawted 56 drone attacks so far including two JF-17 and 1 F-16 down.

With this, India has been on a complete offensive. The Russian-made S-400 missile defence system which the Indian Army used to neutralise Pakistan's escalation on May 7 after operation Sindoor has been activated by the Army. The S-400 missile is a defence system used by India to intercept the Pakistan's attack which is considered one of the deadliest surface-to-air missiles or SAM in the world.

The S-400 missile defence system is reportedly one of the world's most advanced long-range air defence systems. It comes with three components, Missile launchers, a powerful radar and a command centre. It is capable if hitting aircraft, cruise missiles and even fast-moving intermediate range ballistic missiles. Pakistan has started to retaliate after India's Operation Sindoor and its interception of various missiles trying to attack more than 10 Indian states. Pakistan has targeted Jammu with loitering munitions which the Indian Air Defence guns are firing back.