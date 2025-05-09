Amid the escalated situation at the borders, a complete blackout has been enforced in Kathua of Jammu Division, and sirens can be heard.

In a major development, the Pakistan Army has been resorting to heavy shelling in the Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir. One woman was reported to be critically injured in the cross-firing, as the tension at the Line of Control between India and Pakistan intensified. There have been repeated attacks carried out by Pakistanis where they have resorted to heavy weapons, according to reports.



Amid the escalated situation at the borders, a complete blackout has been enforced in Kathua of Jammu Division, and sirens can be heard. Sources say at least eight missiles were directed from Pakistan at Jammu Civil Airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and neighbouring areas, and most of them were intercepted/blocked by the Indian air defence system.

Earlier, Defence sources said the Indian Army shot down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The drones were intercepted during a heavy exchange of artillery fire between Indian and Pakistani forces.



Meanwhile, according to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Pakistan also tried to target military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, which are close to the International Border (IB). However, the Indian Armed Forces successfully responded to the attack, and no loss of life was reported.In a post on social media platform X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff stated: "Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu and Kashmir, targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic and non-kinetic means."



