Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi Airport has said that the operations would remain normal, further stating that some flights would be impacted due to the changing airspace. In a post on X, the Airport authorities also urged passengers to check with their airlines for the latest updates and rely only on official sources.

"Delhi Airport operations remain normal. Some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security.

Please check with your airlines for the latest updates. We urge everyone to rely on official sources and avoid sharing unverified information. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any inconvenience," the post read.

Meanwhile, Air India urged passengers to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours before their scheduled departures to ensure a smooth check-in and boarding.

"#TravelAdvisory: In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. Check-in closes 75 mins before departure," the airlines wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, Akasa airlines also in a post advised passengers to reach airports three hours before departure.

Passengers have also been requested to carry valid government-approved photo identification documents.

In a post on X, Akasa Airlines in a post wrote, "Travel Update: Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Please ensure you carry valid government-approved photo identification documents for entry to the airport. In addition to your check-in baggage, only 1 handbag weighing upto 7 kgs will be permitted. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding."

"To save time, we encourage you to check in online on http://akasaair.com or our mobile app. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming you aboard the Akasa experience," the statement added.

This comes in after the Pakistan army resorted to firing across the Line of Control (Loc) in Uri. Kupwara, Tangdhar and Karnah sectors of Jammu and Kashmuir, violating the ceasefire.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)