Amid India-Pakistan war, Akasa Air issued a statement and said, "Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Please ensure you carry valid government approved photo identification documents for entry to the airport. In addition to your check-in baggage, only 1 hand bag weighing upto 7 kgs will be permitted. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding."

It added, "to save time, we encourage you to check-in online on http://akasaair.com or our mobile app. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming you aboard the Akasa experience."

Early on May 7 morning, India executed a coordinated assault using long-range high-precision strike weapons, destroying nine sites in PoK and deep inside Pakistan in an operation codenamed 'Sindoor'.

Over 100 terrorists were eliminated in a series of precision strikes launched in the early hours of Wednesday, according to sources.

The operation, aimed at avenging the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, remains underway, making it challenging to provide an exact casualty count of the terrorists at this stage, sources further stated.

Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts at a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8 and an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.