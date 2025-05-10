Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, in a post on X, also confirmed that AADC Rajouri has been killed in the shelling.

A senior officer lost his life after Pakistan initiated heavy artillery shelling in Rajouri areas along the Line of Control on Saturday morning in Jammu and Kashmir. According to official sources, Additional District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thappa sustained severe injuries during the shelling and was subsequently evacuated to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. During the press brief by MEA, the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor confirmed the news.



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "Earlier this morning, Pakistan shelled the town of Rajouri, killing the Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa adding to the civilian casualties and the damage in that state...", reported ANI.



Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, in a post on X, mourned the killing of AADC Rajouri during the shelling. “Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I’ve no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted CM Omar on Saturday.

According to the sources, India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC). In its statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential."



In Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, smoke was seen rising after a loud explosion in the Dibber area. In the Rajouri region, houses and other property were damaged after a series of explosions. Loud blasts were also heard in Rajouri and Akhnoor. Meanwhile, in Punjab, a drone-related explosion damaged a house in Kanganiwal village in rural Jalandhar.