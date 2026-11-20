Why did India not allow Pakistan's Climate Minister Musadik Malik to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi? Explained.

In what may be called a major blow to Pakistan, India shocked it by not allowing the visiting Climate Minister Musadik Malik to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi. The Pakistani minister attending the SCO meeting expressed his desire to visit some places in India, including these; however, the host rejected the request on the ground that the visa was granted for the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and nothing outside the meeting would be allowed. India is hosting the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum at the historic Purana Quila in Delhi from November 20-22.

SCO Delhi Meet: Musadik Malik India visit

All eyes were on the visit as it is the first visit by a Pakistani federal minister since Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO meet in Goa in 2023. This is the first time since Operation Sindoor that a Pakistani leader has come to India. India targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed.

India invited all SCO member states, including Pakistan. Islamabad accepted the invitation and confirmed it would send Musadik Malik to India. Accepting the invitation, the Pakistan government said in a statement, "The government of Pakistan remains committed to promoting dialogue among civilisations and fostering people-to-people contacts within the SCO framework in a spirit of mutual respect."

India-Pakistan Ties

However, the Narendra Modi government came under scathing attacks for inviting Pakistan to the SCO meeting. Congress Party asked what has changed since the Pahalgam terror attack that the Union government changed its policy towards Islamabad. Pakistan hosted the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in October 2024. Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar attended it on behalf of the prime minister. Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan founded the SCO in 2001 for regional cooperation. India and Pakistan joined it as permanent members in 2017. Iran became a member state in 2023.